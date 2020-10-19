Tree felling in Cliftonville halted by council and investigation underway

A tree in Cliftonville that was due to be cut down in the morning (October 20) has been given a reprieve following a complaint.

The mature tree, thought to be Rowan or White Beam, at Thanet Indoor Bowls Club was cut back heavily today with felling scheduled for the morning.

But Thanet Trees group protested about the works, saying the tree is in a conservation area and requires planning permission from Thanet council to be felled.

Thanet council confirmed officers have now contacted club bosses to tell them to halt works. An investigation will also take place,

.A Thanet Trees spokesperson said: “This lovely tree was the only mature tree on this stretch of coastline, providing much needed habitat for birds, and in particular migratory birds, which often struggle to find somewhere to land after their long journey to our coastline.

“It gave much joy to the locals who live in the flats opposite, particularly during lockdown when birds could be seen flying in and out of the tree at all times.

“Thanet Indoor Bowls claim it has to be felled to stop drug use and other bad behaviour. We ask why CCTV isn’t used to catch troublemakers.”

Thanet Indoor Bowls have said the roots of the tree are going under the building and causing damage. Thanet Trees disputed this.

A Thanet Trees spokesperson said: “We put in an urgent request for the TDC tree officer and local councillor Alan Currie to halt this felling pending an investigation.

“TDC recently announced the appointment of a Climate Change officer and a raft of environmental initiatives designed to protect biodiversity and habitat in Thanet. Now is the time for TDC to step up and let the people of Thanet know that this destruction is completely unacceptable..”

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the works after receiving a complaint from a member of the public. We have contacted the Thanet Indoor Bowls Centre directly and have requested that they cease work.

“We have instigated an investigation into this activity and will provide an update on any formal enforcement action in due course.”

A request for comment has been sent to Thanet Indoor Bowls Club who lease the site. The club has been established – as Margate Indoor Bowls Club – since 1932 and has been based at the Cliftonville site since 1988. The Margate club and the Kentish Ladies combined in 2008 to create the Thanet Indoor Bowls Club.

https://www.facebook.com/ThanetTreesUK