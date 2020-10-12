Birchington author gets ready to launch Twisty Tales with Dinner Lady Doris

A successful children’s author who moved to Birchington this year is due to share her latest book.

Faye Beerling, who has sold some 100,000 books worldwide, will launch Twisty Tales volume one on Saturday, October 24.

The event will be via Facebook live and include readings from the book by the author, fellow Thanet author Carol Salter and popular Kent-based children’s entertainer, Reg-E-Mental.

The tale of Dinner Lady Doris, the grumpy headmaster, Bored Brian and a host of other characters was co-written with Vincent .A. Bryce, illustrated by Lucy Gilbert and has already received endorsement from fellow Kent writer Julie Wassmer, who pens The Whistable Pearl Mysteries.

Faye, 51, published her first book -Nautical Chaos-in 2014 and has since had phenomenal success, selling to NASA, receiving letters of thanks from former Australian President, Martin Turnball and HRH Queen Elizabeth II and scooping official endorsement from the Ministry Of Defence for two years in a row.

Faye, who grew up in a National Children’s Home in Chislehurst, first started writing rhyming stories when she was 25, enjoying it as a hobby.

In 2006 she moved to Fordwich and it was there that she came up with the idea of writing about a small bunch of eccentric river creatures and their adventures.

In 2013 she re-visited the first book in the series and decided to concentrate on becoming a full-time writer.

She now has some 20 titles under her belt with Twisty Tales volume 2 set to launch next spring and Twisty Tales 3 already in the making.

Faye, who lives in the village with husband Howard, said: “When Vince, my good friend, and I were curled up with laughter we knew each book was ready!

“Volume one took about a month to write. For each story I would come up with a title, while in the shower or on the loo, and Dinner Lady Doris had been rattling about in my head for about a year.

“I hadn’t written her as I had commission work and was working on another story that goes live at Christmas.

“Vince and I did this one last year before Covid and he would come around once a week, have lunch, sit in the garden, and we threw ideas around. We loved it and it is my most favourite story ever.”

Faye has also now signed a deal with C,A,A,B Publishing for the series.

Get your copy

Pre-orders can be made through C.A.A.B Publishing

or the F J Beerling Facebook author and events page at: facebook.com/events/3250625835056458

The tale is also available to buy from Amazon, C.A.A.B Publishers, Facebook, Faye’s website (misspotterltd.com) and all good bookshops.

Or email Faye at misspotterltd@gmail.com

Listen to her talk about the book when she joins Chris West on Thanet Academy FM for the breakfast show been 7am-10am on October 23.