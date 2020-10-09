Appeal to identify Ramsgate graffiti vandal

October 9, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 8

Do you recognise this man?

Thanet council’s enforcement team is appealing to the public to help identify a graffiti vandal who used spray paint at several locations along Ramsgate seafront.

The man is captured on CCTV leaving the tag Cook on street furniture opposite The Royal in the early hours of October 5.

 

TDC Enforcement says: “TDC CCTV captures another graffiti vandal who targeted Ramsgate seafront in several areas early hours 5th October.

“We’d like the public’s help to identify this criminal seen pointlessly tagging COOK. If you can confirm his identity, contact sse@thanet.gov.uk in confidence.”