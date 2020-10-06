Year Two pupils and staff at St Ethelbert’s primary self-isolate after a youngster’s positive Covid test

Twenty-eight pupils and four members of staff at St Ethelbert’s Catholic Primary School in Ramsgate are isolating as a precaution after a youngster tested positive for Covid-19.

The school was notified of the Year 2 pupil’s result on Friday.

Head teacher Simon Marshall said: “I can confirm that unfortunately a pupil in Year Two has tested positive for COVID-19. My staff and I are following Public Health England (PHE) guidance and as a result the 28 pupils and four members of staff in our Year Two bubble have been asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days until Wednesday, October 14.

“Children are receiving work at home and staff are supporting them with learning remotely.

“The rest of the school remains open with staff and pupils continuing to follow PHE guidance in terms of social distancing, handwashing and cleaning to minimise the spread of the virus and ensure everyone can continue to learn and work in a safe environment. I would like to thank staff, parents and carers and our pupils for their support and understanding during this difficult time.”

Thanet has so far recorded 994 positive Covid tests with 11 of those cases reported this month.