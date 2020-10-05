Broadcaster and former MP Michael Portillo visits Ramsgate’s Little Ships during railway series filming

British journalist and broadcaster Michael Portillo took a break from filming for the latest version of Great British Railway Journeys to pop into Ramsgate’s Little Ships restaurant for lunch today (October 5).

The colourful, former Conservative politician has also been spotted filming in Deal. The latest programme is said to also feature World War Two’s Dunkirk evacuation.

The 67-year-old ordered himself the shellfish linguine and had a chat to Victoria Nielson, sister of Little Ships owner James Thomas. He was also shown family memorabilia that is displayed in the restaurant.

Chef Craig Mather said: “They were discussing James’ and Victoria’s grandfather who was saved on the beaches (during the Dunkirk operation).”

Mr Portillo’s passion for steam trains led him to make the BBC documentary series Great British Railway Journeys, beginning in 2010, in which he travels the British railway networks, referring to various editions of Bradshaw’s Guide. The success of the show led Portillo to present shows about railway systems in other countries.