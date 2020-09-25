Packed line up of live – and streamed – gigs at Rossyln Court in Cliftonville

Cliftonville B&B and music venue Rosslyn Court is holding music events with limited audience numbers and also a live-stream.

There is a packed programme over the coming months and there are measures in place to keep covid-safe, including socially-distanced tables, an air extractor above the stage and individual microphone covers for performers.

Events are streamed live on YouTube with all donations going to the musicians.

Tomorrow (September 26) the B&B welcomes Mac & Soul from 7.30pm.

Tickets £12 unless otherwise stated.

Micro-bar with hot and cold drinks and home-made cake available.

Table service. Face coverings required for when not eating/drinking.

Advance tickets via wegottickets or call 07902140248.

Follow Rosslyn Court on Facebook for ticket and live stream links or go to https://www.rosslyncourt.com for more info about upcoming events.

2020 line-up

Oct 3 Falle Nioke – hypnotic rhythms and voice from West Africa

Oct 10 Ravens Wedding – our old friend Karen Scott in a new setting

Oct 24 Daisy Beau and Moa – two local musicians with a radical approach

Oct 31 Chris Cleverly – contemporary issues; great voice and guitar

Nov 7 Mel Zebra and the Buffaloes – back! all-women acoustic alt-punk rock

Nov 14 Alden and Patterson – “Lovely stuff” Mark Radcliffe-Radio 2

Nov 21 Winter Wilson – gorgeous songs, great folk

Nov 28 Phoebe Rees – Celtic, English, American influences

Dec 5 Tobiah and Colette O’Leary – solid songwriting, seasonal songs

Dec 12 The Kimberleys – a welcome return with their popular seasonal gig