Ramsgate FC launches #FREE4NHS Campaign

Ramsgate Football Club has launched its #FREE4NHS Campaign – offering free entry to those working in the NHS for the entirety of the 2020/21 Isthmian South East season.

The club says the campaign is a way to show gratitude to the health service not only their work during COVID-19 but since its inception in 1948.

Ramsgate FC is encouraging as many clubs as possible to join the campaign, whether that is giving away 50 tickets a week, 100 tickets a week or unlimited free entry to those working for The National Health Service.

“It’s fantastic to be able to give something back,” said Chairman James Lawson as The Rams launched the campaign.

“Many of us have family members and friends working in the NHS and the last few months have reminded us all of the selfless sacrifices they make and the hard work they put in for the benefit of others.

“As a club we feel that offering free matchday tickets is the least we can do.”

The inaugural match of #NHS4FREE will be on Saturday, September 26 when Ramsgate welcomes Ashford United to Southwood Stadium for the first home game of the season.

The club is currently operating at a vastly reduced capacity as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Tickets are likely to be sold out for most fixtures so it is strongly recommended to prebook tickets online, remaining tickets will always be made available on matchday at the turnstile.

Tickets for Ashford United can be booked at:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/RamsgateFC/RamsgateVsAshford