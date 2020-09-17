Free 30 minute parking trial scheme for Birchington

Thanet council has introduced a trial scheme for 30 minutes free parking in Birchington’s main shopping area.

Motorists parking in the on-street parking bays on Crescent Road, Station Road, Eastfield Road, Paddock Road and Station Approach Road, currently receive 30 minutes beyond the time of their purchased ticket.

Signs are in place on the payment machines in the relevant locations to advise motorists.

The four-week trial has been introduced at the request of the Council leader Rick Everitt and Cabinet Member for Operational Services Steve Albon following suggestions put forward by ward councillors Phil Fellows and David Hart and feedback from local residents. It is hoped this will encourage people to spend more time visiting local shops and facilities in the town.

At the end of the trial, the scheme will be reviewed to consider whether it should be adopted on a permanent basis. It will initially be in place until Monday 28 September.

Free parking is also available on Saturdays at designated car parks in Margate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate.