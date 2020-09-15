Crews attend fence fire in Margate

Fire crews have responded to an incident in Margate today (September 15).
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a property in Christopher Close at 2.34pm. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the flames.
It’s believed the incident started accidentally when a grass fire spread to a garden fence. The flames caused heat damage to the side of a neighbouring house, which had filled with smoke.
Crews finished at the scene just after 3pm.
