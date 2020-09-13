Family appeal for witnesses after Ramsgate attack leaves Para recruit in hospital

An appeal for information is being made following an attack which has left a Ramsgate man in hospital with injuries including a broken nose and eye socket.

Jamie Todd, 20, was walking through Ramsgate town to meet a friend at around 6.15pm today (September 13) when he was attacked by a stranger in Harbour Street.

Jamie, who passed his Para regiment selection last week and is due to join up in November, is currently at QEQM Hospital.

His sister Micha Bedwell is appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

She said: “My little brother Jamie was attacked outside the Goose in Ramsgate at around 6:15pm. He was walking through town alone to meet his friend and is now in hospital being treated for multiple breaks to the bones in his face.

“A few days ago he found out that he was joining the Para regiment in the Army and now he’s in hospital due to a random unprovoked attack.

“I feel sick and heartbroken for him.

“The police have been called but we are desperate to find out more information and to see if there were any witnesses.

“Two girls called my mum to let her know what had happened, I’m desperate to find out who these girls are so we can speak to them.

“My mum cannot get in the hospital due to Covid restrictions. The police have said Jamie is able to communicate and that he’s had a CT scan and is awaiting an X Ray. He has multiple breaks to the bones in his face including his nose and eye socket.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email isleofthanetnews@gmail.com and we will pass details to the family.

Kent Police has been asked for further details.