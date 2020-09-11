Oh So Retro show postponed following announcement of new gathering restrictions

Thanet’s Oh So Retro show has been postponed following the latest social distancing rules allowing gatherings of only six or less people.

Some 1,500 classic, vintage and retro cars and bikes were due to be on show at Palm Bay on September 27. There were also due to be 50 club stands and some 20 show and shine awards plus trade and autojumble.

But the announcement this week by the government, made is the wake of rising Covid infection rates, has scuppered the plans.

A message from organiser Lee Collier says: “Sadly after Tuesday’s announcement in regards to restrictions on gatherings we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the show until September 26, 2021.

“This will be very disappointing for many of you and ourselves included, after months of work and ever-changing paperwork and guidance and after having the event signed off by our local council and safety advisory group. The change in law this week and the risk of even more restrictions make hosting the event near impossible, so after advice from the council and other agencies we have made the sad decision to postpone till 2021.

“All tickets will be automatically rolled over to the 2021 event with no requirement to contact us, doing so will enable us to secure the future of the event. Details of how to alternatively request a refund will be announced after the weekend.

“We would like to thank all of you in your support of the show and everything we do at #OhSoRetro, this year has been very difficult for the events industry and I am sure you will see that we gave it our all to ensure you had something to look forward to, but sadly this time we have had to know when to stop.

“Please continue to support not only us but other events organisers. For you guys it’s one day in the year for the organisers it’s a whole year of work.”