Invite to submit creations for Unlocked exhibition in Margate

Thanet-and East Kent-based artists, makers, creatives, and members of the public, are being invited to submit works for an exhibition inspired by their experiences of the covid lockdown.

An exhibition of the chosen works will take place at the Pie Factory in Margate from November 27 to December 1.

Lockdown included good times and bad times for all, sometimes frightening, sad, and shocking times, whether in isolation or not, but also enlightening, empowering, fun and surprising times.

It is anticipated that all these experiences and more will be reflected in the works that are submitted and exhibited in the show organised by Shoreline Partners.

All forms of creative work will be included, including art and crafts made by well-established artists and hobbyists; beautiful and/or functional products made by professional and amateur makers; and things created by people who have only recently discovered their inner creativity because of the lockdown and its impact on them, their family or their community.

Shoreline, which runs outlets including the Westgate Galleria and The Eclectic Art Gallery in Margate, is not limiting the exhibition to visual arts. They would also like to include writing, music, crafts, video, and even testimony and records, including photographic, and blogs/vlogs celebrating the wide array of creative, personal, community and charitable projects that many local people have been involved with because of lockdown.

Shoreline Partners say: “This is an opportunity to exhibit at a prestigious gallery, with support from a professional team, to show your community your lockdown creation(s), and for it to be seen by many visitors. It’s a chance to sell your work to buyers and collectors, to maybe win an award, and to raise your profile as an artist, maker or creative, or your project’s, if that’s what you want.

“If you’re selected you will have your work catalogued, included in any public archive that is created for posterity, and you and your guest(s) will be invited to the – socially-distanced as necessary of course – private view that we will arrange (prevailing Covid-rules permitting). You will be guaranteed some fun and friendly networking opportunities during your stewarding sessions too.”

Shoreline will also hold a couple of informal competitions during the exhibition – the Visitors’ Choice, and the Selection Panel’s Award, with gift vouchers as prizes.

Anyone interested in sponsoring those categories is asked to get in touch.

There will not be an entry fee to participants, or visitors.

Submissions must be made by September 20 and work will need to be dropped off on November 26.

To find out details for submissions go to the Shoreline Partners website here