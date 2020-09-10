Thanet photographer’s scenes of Ramsgate on display at York Street Gallery

Thanet photographer Eleanor Marriott has opened a new exhibition at York Street Gallery in Ramsgate today (September 10).

The free exhibition of over 25 images is a celebration of Ramsgate’s coast. It includes beach vistas, harbour scenes, coastal birds, and also some abstract nautical images. They range in tones from pastel, to silver, aqua, and purple, in reflection of the ever-changing light.

Many of the images were taken during lockdown, on Eleanor’s daily walks. One of her favourite shots is of the Sundowner boat with a teddy bear peering out of a portal hole. She’s also happy to have captured a local cormorant preening itself, and a school of fish swimming in the inner harbour.

“I consider myself very fortunate to live in such a lovely coastal town, with beach walks, wonderful light and an active harbour” said Eleanor. “This has been even more pertinent during the lockdown and it has been lovely watching nature take advantage of the peacefulness and clearer waters.”

Along with the framed images, which can be purchased ‘off the wall’, there will be an extensive collection of mounted prints in various sizes on sale, plus a range of printed and handmade greetings cards incorporating local scenes.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 4pm, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. It is at 22 York Street (opposite Wilko).

The exhibition runs until September 23.

For more information: www.eleanormarriott.com or www.yorkstreetgallery.co.uk