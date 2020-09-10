Man taken to hospital following industrial accident on Ramsgate development site

A man was taken to hospital yesterday (September 9) following an industrial accident at a development site in Ramsgate.

Ambulance and fire crews were called to the court house site in Cavendish Street at around 4.30pm.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We responded to reports of an industrial accident. Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended and one patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to William Harvey Hospital with injuries including back pain.”

The HSE (Health & Safety Executive) has been notified.

The accident is the second at the site, currently undergoing work with Vidi Construction, in recent weeks. On August 27 emergency crews were called to the site after a workman received an electric shock. The HSE was informed of that incident.