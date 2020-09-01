Thanet venues continue their own ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ schemes

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme – with discounts of up to 50% in restaurants and cafes – may have finished but many operators are running their own schemes for September.

Cramptons in Broadstairs will continue with the offer of up to £10pp off food and non-alcoholic drinks for those eating out Monday-Wednesday.

All other Thorley Taverns will also continue the scheme.

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has launched its ‘Stay Out To Help Out’ scheme with prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until Wednesday November 11.

Among the offers is a traditional breakfast (fried egg, two rashers of bacon, two hash browns, baked beans, sausage, tomato and toast) will cost £2.99 and a small breakfast £2.49.

The Jolly Farmer at Manston will continue the offer on Mondays throughout September, this will be on food only, 50% off up to a maximum of £10 pounds per person.

The Counting House in Broadstairs will continue with 50% off all of food, soft drinks and hot drinks on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays for the foreseeable future.

Walmer Castle Greek restaurant is offering a meze for £6 on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

ROKKA has extended its promotion and is still offering customers 50% off food every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout September, serving food from midday until 9pm.

The Goose in Ramsgate continues with 50% off all food and soft drinks Monday – Wednesday throughout September, excluding current menu deals. The bar is also be offering 50% off on a very small range of alcoholic beverages Monday – Wednesday throughout September.

There are also continued offers at Toby Carvery, The Smugglers in Birchington and others across the isle.

The Eat Out to Help Out government subsidised scheme resutled in a boost to the hospitality trade last month after enforced closures due to the pandemic and social distancing issues once reopened.

If your venue is having a continued scheme email us on isleofthanetnews@gmail.com with details and we will add you to the article.