Broadstairs’ Cricket Club progress to quarter finals after convincing victory against Folkestone CC

Broadstairs were crowned winners of Group A in the Kent Cricket League T20 competition when they followed-up last week’s win against Sandwich CC with an even more comprehensive victory at home to Folkestone CC.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the hosts got off to a flying start and were scoring at a rate of 10 runs per over by the 6th over. They continued at this pace throughout the innings and finished on 208-6 with the major share of the runs scored by Matt Frewin (62), Jamie Dewell (38), Elliot Fox (34) and Andrew Bailey (20).

This total was always going to be a stretch for the visitors and some controlled bowling from Broadstairs ensured their total was never really under threat. The Folkestone innings concluded on 110-8, nearly 100-runs short of the target with wickets shared between Matt Frewin (3-9), Ollie Frewin (3-24), Elliot Fox (1-17) and Harry Carter (1-34).

Broadstairs now progress to the quarter finals stage of the tournament which will be played during the first two weeks of September.