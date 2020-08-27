Margate artist Anthony Giles holds Ramsgate exhibition

Margate artist Anthony Giles is holding an exhibition in Ramsgate.

There is still a chance to see the work displayed in the Post Viral Impressionism display at McGillan & Woodell Gallery, 43 King Street.

The exhibition runs until September 2.

Anthony, who took up painting in 2002 after a car accident left him with serious back injuries meaning he couldn’t continue as a landscape designer, created the pieces during a period of isolation – painting each day.

Opening hours are 10am to 5pm.