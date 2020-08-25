Cigarettes stolen in Birchington supermarket burglary

Cigarettes have been stolen during a break-in at the Co-Op at 78-80 Station Road, in Birchington.

Kent Police officers were called at 5.40am today (August 25) following a report that the shop in Station Road had been burgled.

It was reported that a door of the premises had been forced and cigarettes stolen.

Officers are currently at the scene and enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 25-0176.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org