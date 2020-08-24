Refurbished Pierremont Hall open for wedding bookings and more

Historic Pierremont Hall in Broadstairs is open for bookings following the implementation of Covid secure measures.

The hall, which has undergone refurbishment, can cater for weddings or events with up to 30 people. A maximum of 15 of the 30 guests are permitted inside at any time to ensure social distancing is in place.

There are two ceremony rooms and the gardens at the rear of the property have been redesigned with new planting, a pergola and improved seating and paths. A marquee and parasols will be available free of charge while covid restrictions are in place.

A one way system, entrance and exit and hand sanitiser stations have been introduced.

Events will only take place at the weekend, keeping weekdays secure for tenants in the property. Contact details need to be taken from customers, plus the times they are on the premises. These will be kept for 21 days and, if asked, provided to NHS Test and Trace.

The hall was built in 1785 as a private residence for Thomas Forsyth and designed by Samuel Pepys Cockerell. It is Grade II Listed. The Duchess of Kent and a young Princess Victoria holidayed at Pierremont in 1826 – 1836. It had various owners until its sale in 1896 to Leonard Posnett who used it as a school. Most of the original 30 acres of land were developed as housing and the building and remaining park were sold to the Urban District Council in 1927.

Pierremont Hall holds many secret gems on the town’s history. Beneath the grounds of the Hall there is an air raid shelter, designed to hold 150 people who would have accessed through tunnels all around Broadstairs. The shelters are sealed and closed to the public.

The gardens have helped the town win four South East in Bloom trophies, and contain some interesting specimen plants and trees.

Wedding receptions in the form of a sit-down meal in a COVID-secure location for up to 30 guests were given the green light to go ahead from August 15.

Find out more by going to https://pierremonthall.co.uk/ or call 01843 263609.