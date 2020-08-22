Margate barber Cassie is offering free haircuts for Thanet people living rough

Big-hearted barber Cassie Davy will be wielding her scissors tomorrow (August 23) to give free haircuts to people living on the streets.

The 25-year-old from Margate will be at the shelter on Marine Drive, just below Sundowner’s, from 11am with best friend Chelsea Cook giving her a helping hand.

She is also providing Day’s Grill sandwiches and water for free.

Cassie, who recently moved back to the isle after four years in Marbella, said: “I have had a pretty tough year myself and seen myself in the darkest of places. I just think of these people and it breaks my heart to see them have to brave it and face it every day.

“It made me really appreciate what I have and how lucky I am. I want to do this just to simply make someone smile and feel good about themselves.

Its been a very tough year so far and I give want to be able to give more and see us come out of 2020 stronger and happier.

“Chelsea is my best friend and has been for the best part of 12 years. We do everything together and she will be my helping hand along the way, keeping things disinfected and clean.”

Cassie has been a qualified barber since January after joining a course at the London School Of Barbering where was the winner of a fading competition.