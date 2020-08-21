Thanet teens on a mission to support LGBTQ+ community

Ten Thanet teenagers have created a video, mural and posters in a bid to raise awareness for the isle’s LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (or questioning) and others) community.

The teens, aged 15-17, completed the action as part of the National Citizen Service scheme.

Project leader Anna McGovern said: “Young people on the scheme gain independence, develop skills for their CV, make new friends and participate in something worthwhile and impactful for the community.”

Team member Georgia said: “We are a group of young people doing a social action project to bring awareness towards the discrimination of those identifying within the LGBTQ+ community:

“Our team has created a short video explaining what we are about and why we are doing this specific subject.

“It is to make people feel comfortable if they do come out and explains what you should not say or do. We also made posters and we are going to stick them inside shops to spread the awareness even further.

“Our team came up with a design to put on a mural for LGBTQ+ and this will help people to feel welcomed into the LGBTQ+ community and for them to express themselves and to be proud in who they are and speak freely with confidence.

“We would like our project to make a big impact within the community, showing that people from every background people should and shall be accepted. This is why we have incorporated the BLM logo in the mural as a reflection of the discrimination of other minority groups.”

NCS is an opportunity for 15-17 year olds to develop life and employability skills, make new friends, and create and deliver a community project of their choice, addressing a local issue for the benefit of others.

It is a four-week programme focused around fun and discovery, with participants volunteering at least 30 hours to a community project they create to address an issue important to them. 1.5 million hours have already been volunteered by tens of thousands of NCS graduates to communities across England and Northern Ireland since 2011.

The NCS programme is delivered across Kent by partners including Action4Youth, Activate Group, Catch22, Charlton Athletic Community Trust, Concordia, and Ingeus Direct Delivery.