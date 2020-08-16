Get ready for the return of the OhSoRetro show

Ohsoretro Events returns to Palm Bay with its seventh annual retro show this September.

Some 1,500 classic, vintage and retro cars and bikes will be on show. There will also be 50 club stands and some 20 show and shine awards plus trade and autojumble.

Show car tickets have sold out.

This year, due to the need for covid-safe measures, entry is prebook only at £7 for adults under 16s free. Tickets are limited.

Since it was first launched in 2014 by VW enthusiast Lee Collier the show has grown in strength, attracting thousands of people to view the vehicles and enjoy the family fun.

This year special displays, including C5 Alive, are promised as well as live music all day and children’s entertainment.

The OhSoRetro show takes place at The Rec in Palm Bay Avenue on Sunday, September 27. The event runs from 10am until 4pm.

Find out more on the website at http://www.ohsoretro.co.uk/ call 075 44 33 82 82 or email Info@OhSoRetroEvents.co.uk