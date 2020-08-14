Increased police patrols for beaches and public spaces

Increased police patrols will be taking place in public spaces and on beaches over the coming days to help remind people about social distancing advice, deter illegal mass gatherings and deal with any associated crime and disorder.

Forecasts for the weekend predict some wet weather for the county but Kent Police will be having an increased presence to make sure those who do venture out do so responsibly.

The measures come on the heels of a disturbance in Greatstone following a large gathering on the beach last Sunday (August 9) where four officers suffered minor injuries due to bottles being thrown at them.

Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police, Nikki Faulconbridge said: “As we continue to investigate a disturbance in Greatstone, those planning mass gatherings are warned to think again and seriously consider the detrimental impact these can have on the communities they are held in as well as the health risks in the current Covid-19 context.

“I also want the people of Kent to be assured that Kent Police will do everything it can by working with partner agencies such as local councils and other police forces to minimise the impact large gatherings can have on our communities.

“Any gatherings found to be illegal will be dealt with robustly and officers continue to monitor the situation across the county.

“The majority of people are following the Government advice but we will engage with those fail to do so, explain the guidelines and encourage them to adhere to them.”