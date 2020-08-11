A virtual feast of reading, writing and workshops with Margate Bookie online 2020

Margate Bookie has upped the number of events in its online festival for book lovers

The shift to online events brings an international audience to the friendly litfest by the sea. The first event got 2,200 viewers from as far afield as US, Denmark, Spain and even Lithuania.

Andreas Loizou, founder of the Margate Bookie, said: ‘Margate is now firmly on the literary map. We get calls from authors, agents and publicists around the world. Appearing at Turner Contemporary is a massive draw for them. Obviously, that can’t happen at the moment but we’re in a strong position thanks to the Bookie’s reputation.

“We have an amazing line-up for the rest of 2020. The Bookie team is full of absolute geniuses and we’ve come up with a very imaginative programme of 12 events until December.’

Top names appearing include William Shaw, Samantha Ellis, Dean Atta, Jess Kidd and Richard Skinner. The local writing scene provides us with Daisy Buchanan, Dale Shaw, Sophia Tobin, and Ros Anderson .

Head of programming, Francesca Baker, said: ‘The Bookie Bonanza began with storytelling for the children of key workers who are in lockdown over the summer and will end with a literary salon. In-between you’ll find author evenings, a 90 page fanzine and the world’s lowest-budget film festival. There’s a poetry slam, fantastic creativity courses and a wellness weekend. Top of my list, though, is a virtual walking tour of literary Margate in September that’s going to blow your mind.”

This year Margate Bookie is 100% online, and features a busy programme of writing workshops, author talks, discussion panels and more – you can see events here https://margatebookie.com/book-events.

Margate Bookie events

The Margate Bookie Film Fest

Thursday 13 – Thursday 20 August

The first Margate Bookie Short Film Festival opens its doors! Got a short film that the world needs to see? Well, submit to the Margate Bookie Film Festie – an online celebration of story and community. Jury prize decided by Ben Bowles, Dale Shaw and others.

Vanguard Readings

Thursday 20 August, 7pm

Hear tomorrow’s authors today with Vanguard Readings. Susan Alott, Maxine Mei-Fung Chung, Rebecca Ley, Stephanie Scott, Ruby Speechley and Hannah Tovey. Introduced by Adrian Cross.

£3.99

Via Zoom

A Different Lens – The Literary Map of Margate

Sunday 13 September

A virtual tour of Margate, opening up the town for VI and disabled people. A collaboration with the artist network Thread and Word.

Free

Via Zoom

Wellbeing Weekend

Saturday 12 – Sunday 13 September, 10am-1pm

Look after your mind, body, and soul in this wellbeing festival featuring art, writing, movement, nutrition, bibliotherapy, meditation and more. Workshops with Moving Pieces, Natasha Steer Francesca Baker, Bee Bishop, Nina Telegina, Union Yoga and more.

£9.99 per day, £14.99 for the weekend

Via Zoom

Bookie Talks

Join us to have your interest piqued and your intellect stretched, with engaging talks on topics that matter now.

Thursday 8 October, 7.30pm – Mary O’Hara author of The Shame Game – with Jessica Rose

Thursday 15 October, 7.30pm – Samantha Ellis, author of How to be a Heroine – with Emily Midorikawa, author of The Secret Sisterhood

Thursday 22 October, 7.30pm – Irenosen Okojie, author of Nudibranch – with Francesca Baker

£3.99 each

Via Zoom

Fireside chats

Join us by the virtual fireplace for readings and Q&A

Thursday 5 November, 7.30pm – Crime fiction with William Shaw and Sophia Tobin

Thursday 12 November, 7.30pm – The power of reading, with Ella Berthoud and Ann Morgan

Thursday 19 November, 7.30pm – Diversity and inclusion with Helen Lewis and Abiola Bello

Thursday 26 November, 7.30pm – Love and poetry, with Richard Skinner and Dean Atta

£3.99 each

Via Zoom

Write UP!

Sunday 8 November, 11am

Our celebration of the written word. Short sharp sessions to get your creativity flowing, and a supportive environment in which to share.

£9.99

Via Zoom

The Blue Bench Book Club

Sunday 8 November, 4pm

Join us for a book club where we discuss The Blue Bench by Paul Marriner, a novel set in Margate and celebrating the anniversary of the Unknown Soldier.

£5 including a copy of the book

Via Zoom

Literary Salon

Saturday 12 December, 7.30pm

Guests a-plenty at our Christmas do. Celebrate 2020 and look forward to 2021 at our literary shindig.

Live music from James and Jude Cook, performances from Ros Anderson, Jess Kidd,

Dusty Edge and more.

£4.99