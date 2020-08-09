Thanet community news: Plantlet fundraiser for Pilgrims, Rotary, Ramsgate Town Council, golf news and Martha Trust

Plantlet in Broadstairs fundraiser for Pilgrims Hospices

Izzi Brown, owner of Plantlet shop in Broadstairs, has supported Pilgrims Hospices by making face coverings and selling a staggering 290 to her regular customers.

Izzi said: “After making myself a plant themed face mask, customers began asking where they could get them. So I decided to make some to sell in the shop and raise funds for Pilgrims Hospices.

“I couldn’t believe the demand! In just under 2 weeks, I have made and sold 290 masks, selling them at £5 each and raising £1,450.

“This involved many very late nights and early mornings. I only intended on making a few masks in hopes of raising a little bit of money. I have been blown away by the support of my wonderful customers. Unfortunately as I also run the business, I have now made the decision that 290 masks is where I am going to have to stop.

“I’ve had family members cared for by the hospice; I am so pleased to have done something to help support them during these difficult times for charities.”

Karen Kenward, Community Fundraising Manager, said: “Izzi and our local community provide ongoing donations that enable us to provide continued care throughout east Kent for those who need us. We really need them more than ever now in these challenging times. We cannot thank you all enough for every penny donated to support our care. £1,400 would cover the cost of our community care teams at one of our sites for 24 hours.

“Thank you Izzi for being so creative and thinking of us at such difficult times for all.”

Care is provided from three hospice sites in Thanet, Canterbury and Ashford as well as in patients’ own homes. To offer these services to patients and their families the charity must raise £11 million each year from the generous local community.

If you would like to take on a challenge in support of our charity, please contact: Karen Kenward on 01843 233934 on email: karen.kenward@pilgrimshospices.org or look at our new virtual site for ideas: www.pilgrimshospices.org/event/stayhomehospicehero/

Ramsgate Town Council

Ramsgate Town Council has taken the decision that under the present circumstances, that all elected positions both executive and civic, will remain in place until May 2021.

Councillor Raushan Ara will continue in the role of Mayor of Ramsgate, along with the Deputy Mayor Jane Hetherington, until May 2021.

The Mayor said “I am delighted to continue as the town’s mayor — it is a great honour.”

The Mayor’s husband Rezaur Rahman is her Consort and he will accompany her to both formal civic occasions, and other non-formal engagements.

Margate Rotary Club

Margate Rotary Club held its first physical meeting since lockdown in March – with social distancing of course – at North Foreland Golf Club.

A huge thank you to the Golf Club for enabling us to meet safely.

We are continuing to use Zoom so that those members who are not able to meet up in person can still join the meetings.

The icing on the cake was being able to complete our President Handover – to our new President, Jeremy Voizey, from Beverley Aitken, last year’s President. We have been waiting to do this since the beginning of July so it was very special to hand over to him in person , Jeremy will be presiding over the club’s Centenary year and the Club wishes him the best for this very special year, culminating in a Gala Dinner and Dance on 15 May 2021.

Stonelees Golf Centre

Stonelees Golf Centre will be holding their first “Junior Fun Day” of the year on Tuesday, August 11.

Suzannah Chapman, from Stonelees, said: “It’s open to non-members as well as members and all abilities are welcome. The minimum age requirement is five-years- old. The day starts at 9am and finishes at 3.30pm and the entry fee is £10, which includes lunch.

“We start with an introduction by the junior team who will try to get to know each youngster’s golfing level. Then the team will choose an appropriate fun, inclusive competition. It may just be putting or it may be out on the course, the level will be chosen based on ability.

“Then we break for lunch before going out on the course again for more fun and learning! We do ask that juniors are accompanied by an adult for this day to help us with social distancing, one adult per child unless it is two juniors from the same household.

“We also have two great membership offers for those aged between 5 and 17 years of age: unlimited golf on the Par 3 and Executive courses for just £40, or unlimited golf on all three courses for just £80.

“All junior memberships include entry to our monthly competitions, which are restarting in August.”

For more details on all of the above email: Stonelees@stonelees.com

Martha Trust

Due to COVID19, charity Martha Trust has had to cancel two Summer music events – Music on the Farm, held in the fields at Solleys Farms Ripple, and Music4Martha Deal, held on The Square outside The Kings Head, Port Arms and Dunkerleys.

Music on the Farm was originally scheduled for June 28 this year and then was rescheduled for August 16. Last year, this event raised over £25,000 for the charity. The 2021 one day festival has now been set for Sunday June 27, 2021.

Music4Martha Deal was scheduled to take place today (August 9) this year. Last year, it raised over £6000. The date has now been set for Sunday August 1, 2021.

Martha Trust support young people and adults with profound physical and multiple learning disabilities. They have three small homes providing a home for life as well as respite facilities and vital support for families and carers. Due to COVID19, the homes, have been on lockdown since February this year with respite put on hold until it is safe to open the homes again.

Fundraising and Events Officer Kerry Banks BEM said: “ In light of the current government guidance on social gatherings, limiting the spread of Covid-19 and in conjunction with all involved, we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule both events and focus on 2021.

“Our residents at Martha need us more than eve so if you are thinking of fundraising for a charity, please consider Martha – we would love to hear from you and support you with any fundraising activities you can offer.”

North Foreland Golf Club

North Foreland, one of the most highly-regarded seaside golf courses in the country, has appointed Chris Dowrick as its new general manager to enhance the club’s reputation nationally and further cement it as one of the best member clubs in Kent.

The 36-hole venue, situated on the picturesque Kent coast in Broadstairs, is looking to build on its recent success, which has seen a waiting list introduced and a growth in membership to more than 900, while maintaining the heritage and tradition which has made it so popular over the last 100 years since it was founded.

The club is steeped in history, but has adapted well to the needs of the 21st-century golfer, and has brought 36-year-old Dowrick in to drive the club forward and use his extensive knowledge of the industry, particularly in membership sales, to continue to attract the next generation.

Dowrick has had an impressive career path to date, learning his craft under the tutelage of Stuart Gillet and Gary Beves at Golf at Goodwood, before spending the last three years with Chris Fitt at Foxhills as its membership sales manager. Dowrick’s successful time at Foxhills, where he grew the annual sales headcount from 500 to 766 in three years, was capped off by winning the ‘Best Membership Sales Team’ at the 59Club awards in 2020.

Speaking about Dowrick’s appointment, North Foreland’s chairman Stuart Barr said: “We are extremely pleased that Chris is joining us at this exciting time for the club. Chris’s experience of driving revenue and managing teams to deliver exceptional customer service made him the ideal candidate to drive us forward in this new, post-COVID world.”

North Foreland’s aim is to treat every visitor who comes to experience the first-class golf course with professional hospitality as a future member of the club – an aspiration Dowrick shares.

He said: “I feel extremely fortunate to join North Foreland golf club. Its exceptional forward-thinking board – which is determined to safeguard the club’s future, but also grow its reputation and commercial opportunities – was a big attraction for me as we both share the same vision. The course is in fantastic shape and I am excited to deliver an exceptional experience for the members.

“Plus, with The Open taking place just 25 minutes away next year, I am really looking forward to showcasing this exceptional facility to many new golfers.”

North Foreland boasts two exceptional year-round golf courses – the Main Course and the Northcliffe Course – complemented by top-class clubhouse facilities to match, with the delightful Lighthouse Brasserie and Bar offering stunning views of the sea and coastline.

Renowned for its fast-running fairways and greens, along with coastal views that are amongst the best in England, the 6,436-yard, par-71 Main Course is a fantastic test for all golfers – with the open front nine holes being contrasted nicely with the tighter back nine and a mixture of strategically-placed bunkers and broad fairways.

The Northcliffe Course provides the opportunity for players to hone their short game on holes that vary in distance from 50 to 140 yards and the club is also home to excellent practice facilities and tennis courts.