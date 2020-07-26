View Thanet Schools’ Young Artist Festival exhibition online

The Margate School has hosted this year’s annual Thanet Schools Young Artist’s Festival.
This is the 11th year of the art event organised by the Margate Rotary Club with the support of many volunteers and more than 40 local schools, reaching around 20,000 pupils.
Margate Rotary Club founded the festival in 2010 following an article in a Rotary magazine, the aim was simple, to give the school children of Thanet a platform to show their artistic skills to the general public, at no cost to the schools except in school time.
Initially only six schools responded out of 54 in Thanet. However, from 2016 to the present the annual festival has been held at Sainsbury’s Westwood and has grown to 49 out of 54 schools and colleges taking part. Last year there were almost 40,000 visitors during the festival week.
Due to Covid-19 this year’s entrants were presented as a digital archive and winners were selected, judged and showcased in The TMS Cloud Gallery.
The planned exhibition will not be able to take place in Sainsburys at Westwood this year but will now be presented between September 24-28 in the Primark building in Margate High Street.
Thanks have been given to The Margate School, Margate Rotary Club, the talented children and all the volunteers who made this possible in challenging times.
Find the gallery at .themargateschool.com/tms-cloud-gallery
Top prizes
Age Group 4/5 yrs
1st Quentin St Lawrence College Junior School
2nd Aliza F Chilton Primary School
3rd Winnie Turner Ellington Infants
6/7 yrs
1st Jasper C Chilton Primary School (pictured)
2nd Danny White St Joseph’s Primary School
3rd Iris Hooper Minster C of E Primary School
7 yrs
1st Daisy W St Peter’s Junior
2nd Amelia C St Saviours
3rd Carter Moore Newington School
8/9 yrs
1st Ophelia Newlands Primary School
2nd Bethany Drapers Mills
3rd Mia S Palm Bay Primary School
10/11 yrs
1st River Brett Newington
2nd Madelyn Porter Salmestone
3rd Chloe Keel Haddon Dene
3rd Sabrina St Lawrence College Junior School
12+yrs
1st Louie Llewellyn Art4All
2nd Marie Harper Great Oaks
3rd Adrijus Cerniauskas Kent Talents Art Studio
Teachers
1st Lauren Pointer Royal Harbour
2nd Katie Green Royal Harbour
Most Promising Artist
Daisy W – St.Peter’s
SEN-Most promising Artist
Honey May- Foreland Fields Aged 7 years
Leave a Reply