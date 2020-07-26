Sara gets ready to ‘brave the shave’ in memory of her dad Peter

By work experience reporter Aisha Payne

Broadstairs mum-of-three Sara Thompson will be ‘braving the shave’ next month in memory of her dad Peter Byatt, who sadly died from cancer two years ago.

Sara, who is also a nan-of-three, of 3 will undergo a hair shave on August 20 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said: “I have dyed my hair for the past 20 years. I am now in my mid 50s and am going grey. I am scared to go grey as it means I have to accept I’m growing old. Doing this means I face my fear and help others.”

The event will be held on the forecourt at St. Lawrence garage, Ramsgate where Sara works and the store will also be taking part in the day of fundraising.

Sara says her dad was a “very caring, talented and loving man’.”

Peter was born in London and was a father to four daughters. He was an artist by trade, focusing mainly on graphic design. In later life, he emigrated to Italy with wife Jackie so he could pursue his passion of painting.

Sadly, while in Italy, Peter received his cancer diagnosis and passed away just six months later. The diagnosis was made all the more difficult for Peter’s family in England as they could not easily visit him, but throughout the diagnosis, Sara recalls how brave her father was.

As her father was in another country, Sara and her family didn’t have the traditional kind of experience many have when a loved one has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. However, she is keen to highlight that she knows of the wonderful work that Macmillan nurses do for so many families.

Sara said through her work she has come into contact with many who have been touched by Macmillan, which is why she chose to honor her father in this way.

On the day there will be raffle and refreshments on offer to aid in the fundraising. All donations will be welcome and people are invited to come along and volunteer.

Sara also has a charity pot on her till in the store which will be there throughout August.

She said: “Everyone has been very generous and supportive, particularly our regular customers.”

She has already almost quadrupled her target of £75 from online donations alone and, with just over a month to go, there is still lots of time to raise even more.

If you would like to donate online, please visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/sara-thompson