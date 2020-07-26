Emergency services attend helicopter crash off Thanet Way

July 26, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 7

Emergency services have attended a helicopter crash off the Thanet Way today (July 26).

Kent Police was contacted at 10.05am and notified that a helicopter had carried out an emergency landing in a field near Heart in Hand Road, Herne Bay.

Officers are attending the scene along with partner agencies. No serious injuries have been reported.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was also called out “to reports of a helicopter crash in the vicinity of A299 Thanet Way and Heart In Hand Road.”

All those aboard are safe. They had been due to land at Maypole airfield in Hoath.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.