Emergency services attend helicopter crash off Thanet Way

Emergency services have attended a helicopter crash off the Thanet Way today (July 26).

Kent Police was contacted at 10.05am and notified that a helicopter had carried out an emergency landing in a field near Heart in Hand Road, Herne Bay.

Officers are attending the scene along with partner agencies. No serious injuries have been reported.

HERNE BAY update: The crashed Robinson R44 helicopter in a field near Heart in Hand Road / Margate Road. The pilot and three passengers are all believed to have escaped without any serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/TtlnFP1nNG — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) July 26, 2020

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was also called out “to reports of a helicopter crash in the vicinity of A299 Thanet Way and Heart In Hand Road.”

All those aboard are safe. They had been due to land at Maypole airfield in Hoath.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.