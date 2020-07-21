Man taken to hospital and cannabis plants found in Margate house fire

Cannabis plants were found at a property after emergency services were called to a kitchen fire in Margate yesterday (July 20).

Two fire engines and an ambulance called to the incident in Palmer Crescent, Dane Valley at 2.26pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.26pm to reports of a fire at a house in Palmer Crescent, Margate. Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

“Firefighters gave first aid to one person who had suffered burns to their legs, before they were passed into the care of SECAmb.

“The cause is believed to be accidental. Kent Police also attended.”

Kent Police officers were called at 2.55pm.

The fire was extinguished and a man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cannabis plants were found at the property and an investigation into the suspected production of a controlled drug is ongoing.