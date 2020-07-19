Accountants firm counting down to national award finals

Two established firms of family owned accountants who merged in May 2019 have been shortlisted for a national award.

The now joint MPH Accountants & Business Advisors, with offices in Northdown Road in Cliftonville and Canterbury Road in Whitstable, is known for going that extra mile for its clients. This is what helped them to be shortlisted for the ‘Best Business Enabler’ at the National Entrepreneur Awards 2020.

Director, Andy Page said: “We have been helping clients for years now and to be recognised for what we have achieved in a national award is fantastic”. The three-day award and seminar will have speakers such as David Walliams, Peter Jones and Piers Morgan.

Managing Director, Leo Michael added: “It will be a great event and we really can’t believe that so soon after our merger, we have been shortlisted for such an amazing award. We have a great team in both of our offices and are hoping that we can all attend the awards together.”

Both directors are champions for the local community, having a ‘Charity of the Month’ which they donate to, as well as promoting these charities to their clients to increase awareness and obtain more donations.

Since their merger, some 14 charities have been helped by the company, and more from the directors themselves privately. Last month they donated supplies to Missing Dogs and Strays in Thanet and this month they are helping The Kent Air Ambulance.

The finals announcement made will be online on September 23.