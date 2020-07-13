Garden transformation and social distancing measures for reopened The Yarrow restaurant and hotel

Broadstairs hotel The Yarrow has unveiled its garden transformation following the reopening of its restaurant, salon and accommodation on Saturday, July 4.

The redesigned private garden brings The Yarrow’s trademark manicured lawn and gazebo to life with scented flowerbeds, potted plants and green trees and shrubs.

The garden has been adorned with a variety of socially distanced seating areas, with guests able to relax in the privacy of the grounds and enjoy alfresco dining.

Hotel manager Lee Osborn said: “We have been working hard to create a setting perfect for dining outdoors, whether it’s lunch, dinner, afternoon tea, drinks and nibbles, or our new barbecue menu.

“We have invested in some fantastic new outdoor furniture, as well as a beautiful array of flowers from the Meadow Grange Nursery and Farm Shop.”

In addition to transforming the private garden the four-star venue has updated its interior spaces to ensure the safety of all staff and guests.

New hand sanitisation stations, distance markers, and reconfigured seating in the restaurant, bar and lounge, are among some of the measures The Yarrow has put in place.

A comprehensive cleaning regime of all rooms, surfaces and areas throughout the day has also been implemented, and extra precautions are being taken in the Salon, with staff wearing additional personal protective equipment to carry out a limited number of treatments.

Lee said: “We understand these changes are somewhat daunting for our guests. We have taken time to review our communications to ensure that our guests are aware of our new procedures and what to expect before, and on, arrival.

“Safeguarding our staff and guests is our top priority and we want to ensure everyone has the best possible experience as we enter a ‘new normal’.

“We are delighted to welcome guests back to The Yarrow, and we are looking forward to serving our delicious summer menu in the haven of our beautiful garden.”

The Yarrow is part of EKC Group and based at the Broadstairs College. It is the only hotel of its kind in the UK to offer students high-quality training experiences in a luxury establishment.