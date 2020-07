Armed officers were deployed to Cliftonville today (July 12) following a report of a man seen with a weapon.

Kent Police was called to Ethelbert Crescent at around 2pm. Armed officers attended the area but no one matching the description was found.

The armed team continued enquiries in Northdown Road at around 4.40pm. Officers set up a parameter with the armed response team, although traffic was able to pass.

However, no weapon was recovered and no offences were disclosed.