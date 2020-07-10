Tribute paid to ‘Mr Marmite’ landlord of the Tartar Frigate pub in Broadstairs

Tribute has been paid to a ‘thoughtful’ and hard-working Broadstairs pub landlord who died following a fall in March.

Karel Kozisek had run ‘a tight ship’ at the Tartar Frigate for 12 years.

The 63-year-old, known affectionately to regulars as Mr Marmite, fell down steps at his home and was unable to gain help.

At an inquest in Maidstone on Monday (July 6) coroner Geoffrey Smith recorded the cause as accidental death.

Karel was born in Prague on May 14, 1956. He was an only child who loved to play the class clown.

He served in the army then completed his studies in hospitality.

Karel married his first wife at the age of 22 and they had two beautiful daughters, Eliska and Lenka who still live in Prague with Karel’s five grand children.

He had a variety of jobs travelling to America and Germany before coming to England. He was very proud to become a British citizen.

He became the bar manager at the Tarter Frigate in Broadstairs 12 years ago, working long hours and looked forward to playing snooker at the Comrades club for relaxation.

His passion was to ride his beloved Harley Davidson roaring around town in his lunch break.

In 2018 he and his wife Patricia parted. A few months later he began a relationship with friend Karen McCallum and they spent two happy years together.

Karen said: “Karel was fantastic. I knew him since he came to the Tartar Frigate and he was a friend to me and my late husband Trevor. He was fantastic and really supportive when I lost my husband, helping me through a really awful time.

“He referred to himself as Mr Marmite, people loved him but he was like a bulldog when protecting his good customers such as if anyone came in who had had too much to drink.

“Karel was really thoughtful, when he visited me he would never turn up empty-handed, he would always have flowers, and he was so caring. We went to Prague so I could meet his daughters and grandchildren and his daughters just loved him to bits.

“He was put in a position when he was younger where it was hard t find work in the Czech Republic which was why he travelled. He was passionate about his work, putting in long, punishing hours.”

Karel is missed by his loyal customers and friends, his family and Karen.