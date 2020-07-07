Royal Harbour Academy celebrates International Baccalaureate results

The Royal Harbour Academy in Ramsgate is celebrating Sixth Form results for its students with 82% of those who studied the International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme passing the qualification.

There were some excellent individual performances:

Imogen Ferguson passed the full IBCP, gaining a 6 in English Literature, a 5 in History, a B grade in Reflective Project and Pass in Japanese, Service Learning and Personal & Professional Studies. Imogen has also completed a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in Public Services and will receive those results in August.

During her time in Sixth Form, Imogen has been an outstanding member of The Royal Harbour Academy. She has worked exceptionally hard within her studies and has been an ambassador of the school. Imogen has been a head prefect throughout Sixth Form and excelled in every area of responsibility, from leading regular enrichment and lessons to younger year groups to organising and leading charity events. Imogen is going on to study International and Legal Studies with a year abroad at the University of Kent.

Robyn Marsh passed the full IBCP, gaining a 5 in both, Social and Cultural Anthropology and Maths Studies, a C in her Reflective Project and Pass in Japanese, Service Learning and Personal & Professional Studies. Robyn has also completed a BTEC Level 3 extended diploma in Health and Social Care and will receive those results in August.

During her time at the Sixth Form, Robyn has shown a sustained drive to achieve her best in all her courses. Robyn has been an outstanding student and has successfully completed work experience placements in health care and was part of a team of students that mentored younger year students. Robyn is going on to study Children’s Nursing at Canterbury Christ Church University.

Headteacher Simon Pullen said: “I am pleased with all the results and the success with the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme. Not only did we have a very good pass rate but we saw an increase of higher grades in History, Maths Studies and Social and Cultural Anthropology.

“This is our first cohort to go through since reintroducing English Literature to our curriculum and the cohort gained an impressive average grade of 4.7. I would like to say well done to all the students and a thank you to all the staff for their hard work.”

Ollie Donohoe, Head of Sixth Form, added: “I am pleased with the results and am very proud of all the students who have worked so hard over the past two years. Along with the good grades, all those students who have applied to university have secured a place.

“Whether the students are going to University, starting an apprenticeship or going straight into employment, they are equipped with the qualifications and skills to be highly successful post 18. On behalf of everyone at The Royal Harbour Academy, we would like to thank the students for the huge impact they have made to our school and wish them well with their next steps.”