Thanet beach huts will be back in use from Saturday

Your Leisure has announced that Thanet beach huts can be used from Saturday (July 4).

Seasonal hut keys can now be obtained from the Bay Inspectors. The ‘reuse’ of huts follows further easing of covid restrictions from July 4, including the reopening of pubs and restaurants.

Your Leisure, which is responsible for hut hire, has issued guidelines for beach hut customers including advice on social distancing.

A Your Leisure spokesperson said: “As a result of the easing of lockdown measures announced by central Government, the beach hut service will be able to recommence from Saturday 4 July. Your Leisure has been working closely with Thanet District Council to ensure that the health and safety of our beach hut customers and the public is paramount.

“We kindly request that all beach hut customers familiarise themselves with the new Beach Hut Guidance and ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ that can be found online.

“The new COVID-19 guidance has been created to ensure that the service can restart in a safe manner and it’s important that everyone stays safe, follows the guidance, and stays alert. Also, to help support Thanet District Council keep our beaches clean, we kindly ask that everyone pulls together and takes rubbish home, where possible.

Seasonal hut keys can be obtained from the Bay Inspectors. Your Leisure sincerely hopes our beach hut customers enjoy the rest of the season.“

Social distancing measures include maintaining at least a one metre distance, two metres if possible, and using tables and chairs on the beach rather than the prom.

Find the guidelines at http://yourleisure.uk.com/cv-beach-huts/