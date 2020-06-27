Ramsgate photographer’s stunning images of Thanet people during ‘lockdown’ for food bank fundraiser

A project documenting Thanet people in images during the Covid pandemic is being created by Ramsgate photographer James Soules.

The stunning black and white photos showing isle residents on their doorsteps – taken at a 2 metre social distance – are raising money for two food banks.

James, 38, left a sales and customer service project managing career to launch his wedding photography business Soules Photography full time in February but when the covid pandemic hit he saw 40 of his 45 bookings postponed.

James (pictured above), who lives with wife Kirsty and their four-year-old daughter Hayley, said finding he had time on his hands he decided he wanted to “do his bit” by turning his skills to the fundraising project.

He said: “I wanted to do something that my daughter could see when she is learning about this time in history in maybe 10 years. I also wanted to help someone and had seen that there were food banks struggling so thought maybe I could raise £100 through the photos. I’ve raised about £400 now.

“My cameras were collecting dust so I thought I’d use them and help Thanet Food Link and the Salvation Army.”

Subjects do not have to pay for photos but are asked to make a donation. The aim of the project is also to mark an extraordinary time in history but capturing the positives to balance out memories of the bleak aspects of the virus.

James said: “I wanted to give people something nice to remember. Obviously we are never going to forget this but the photos are simple, I stand two metres away and people are literally on their doorsteps. Hopefully it will help people remember the family time rather than lost jobs and hard times.

“We have spent a lot of time with our families, no way would we normally have been able to have that much time together.”

James has around 30 images with another 10 booked in, including Broadstairs mayor and mayoress Paul and Wendy Moore, featuring children, couples and families.

He said: “My passion is social documentary photography, documenting people at times in their lives and telling people’s stories that might otherwise not be told.”

Find Soules Photography on facebook here or on the website here

To take part in the project message James via the facebook page