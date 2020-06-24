Thanet pubs, hotels, hairdressers and restaurants among those getting ready for July 4 reopening

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and other venues such as cinemas have finally been given the green light to reopen on July 4 as long as they are ‘covid secure.’

Businesses have been shut since before the March 23 ‘lockdown’ as government introduced guidance and then legislation to halt the transmission of coronavirus.

The closures have meant the loss of a huge chunk of spring and Summer trade, staff on furlough, mounting bills for many as well as the work and expense to make premises ready to welcome the public once more.

Yesterday (June 23) Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the next step in easing covid restrictions.

These include allowing the reopening of restaurants, pubs, hotels, bed and breakfast, campsites, with overnight guests allowed as long as all shared facilities are kept clean and Covid secure measures are in place.

Hospitality trades will need to limit contact to table service and encourage minimal staff/customer contact.Venues will also collect contact details that can be used for test and trace is needed.

Hairdressers can also reopen, using visors, but nail bars do not yet have the go-ahead.

The reopening date also applies to venues such as theme parks, cinemas, outdoor gyms, play areas, galleries, arcades and community centres.

Nightclubs, swimming pools, soft play areas, bowling alleys and indoor gyms must, f0or now, remain closed.

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay said: “Thanks to the efforts of the British people to control the virus, we have created the space to allow people to take a much needed holiday and enjoy everything my South Thanet constituency has to offer.

“I hope people get out to support the tourism and hospitality businesses which are re-opening in Broadstairs, Cliftonville, Ramsgate, Sandwich and the Villages and which are so vital to South Thanet’s economy and jobs.

“Safety is of paramount importance and it is vital that social distancing rules and safety guidance are adhered to, and local people as well as our guests feel safe and I will continue to press that.”

Getting ready to reopen:

Thanet businesses have been putting in place measures to get their doors open.

Macies Bar, Ramsgate

The High Street pub is open now for a takeaway service prior to fully reopening on July 4.

Sabrina Gray, who runs the family pub, says she and staff are looking forward to seeing all their customers.

Measures in place include screens all the way across the bar ,all tables measured out for social distancing and antibacterial dispensers in place on the wall.

Sabrina said: “We are operating table service only and my staff are all looking forward to seeing all our customers.”

Marcello hair studio, Ramsgate

Hairdresser Marcello Marino is ready for the July 4 reopening and will be taking in bookings from today (June 24).

The salon has PPE, face shields hand sanitiser and will only allow in two people at a time.The chairs will be socially distanced.

Call 01843 592027 for an appointment

The Four Candles micropub and brewery, Broadstairs

The micropub will reopen on July 4 but owner Mike Beaumont says he will need to work out the logistics of social distancing measures.

If there are no objections the Sowell Street business may put temporary tables outside. It will also continue with the popular takeaways and deliveries.

The Laughing Barrel micropub, Palm Bay

The Laughing Barrel will have outdoor seating in the front garden, screened areas inside, two family only areas with up to 5 people inside. The micropub will be serving jugs of ale and cider to reduce trips to the bar, regular cleaning and hand sanitiser on entry with temperature station.

The take out service is available now.

The Bay Tree, Broadstairs

Owners Robert Stone and Alistair Dixon are finalising plans around risk assessments and formal quality checking to make the venue as safe as possible from COVID-19.

There will be temperature checks with a contactless thermometer, a health questionnaire plus timed check in and check outs. The duo have sourced folding tables should any guest want to dine in their room.

Little Ships restaurant, Ramsgate

Reopening with table service on July 4. Covid safe measures mean tables have been reorganised for social distancing and a more rigorous cleaning regime will take place. The takeaway window for quick bites will remain open.

Reservations for meals are essential, Book by calling 01843 585008.

Open 8am-9pm

The Britannia, Margate

The Britannia will be opening on July 4 with a newly created outside space inspired by Margate creatives.

They will be using pallets and cable drums to socially distance. Plans for live music outside are currently on hold due to government guidelines.

Landlord Paul Rollins said: “I want to applaud my fellow publicans for supporting the community throughout this crisis in various ways.

“Our local trades people have been fantastic ,a particular thanks to Joe Brown and his Fort Road Yard, he is a star.

“Thanks to all the passers-by who are enjoying the new car park garden! Great feedback. We are excited to welcome people back in our outside areas and will with everyone’s help keep people safe until we as a community have got rid of this terrible virus. Our opening hours at present will be 10am till 9pm.

The Reading Rooms, Margate

Owners Louise Oldfield and Liam Nabb are also finalising measures with the guidelines but aim to open on July 10.

They will be opening two rooms only for weekends. This is a reduction from 7 days a week and 3 rooms. The venue already supplies room service but will also have a cleaning protocol and social distancing in place.

Rooms will be left empty for a number of days between guests as a quarantine.

Thorley Taverns (all 18 Thanet pubs)

Thorley Taverns such as Crampton’s in Broadstairs will be reopening on July 4 with a range of measures in place.

Staff will answer a health questionnaire and wash hands on arrival. All surfaces will be cleansed before opening. There will be table service, the logistics of which are still being organised, hand sanitisers will be at all entrances and tables will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each use.

Tables will also be socially distanced indoors and outdoors.

GENTS barber shop, 23 Harbour Street, Ramsgate

Following advice from the Hair and Barber Council – as hairdressers are still awaiting detailed guidance from government – GENTS has implemented hygiene and disinfection standards:

Appointments only, no walk-ins

No waiting area

Employees wear masks/visor/gloves disposables

Disinfection of all surfaces and equipment before each appointment

Disposable gowns for clients

Adequate ventilation

Extended intervals between clients

Masks available for purchase

Extended service times

The Albion Rooms, Cliftonville

The venue, owned by band The Libertines, will reopen on July 4. The Arcady coffee lounge will be serving coffee, pastries and some sweeter options.

There will be a perspex screen between staff and customers. The Waste Land bar will also open in a few weeks. Table service, limited capacity and a brand new garden area will be in place. Take away service for drinks is also available

Shepherd Neame

The plan is to initially open plan 40 pubs with 150 tenanted pubs to follow as soon as possible. The following managed pubs in Thanet will open on July 4: Botany Bay Hotel, Kingsgate; Minnis Bay Bar and Brasserie; Royal Albion Hotel, Broadstairs.

The brewer has introduced:

Infrared thermometers to allow temperature checks for team members ahead of every shift

New safety signage for all pubs to reassure and inform, including floor stickers to indicate social distancing requirements.

Till screens installed across our managed estate

Physical screens introduced between seating in some managed pubs

Additional mobile PIN-entry devices issued to allow more contactless and card payment at the table

Hand sanitiser dispense stations

Washable face masks for team members

Seated table service only, which will reduce capacity numbers

Tables removed/spaced out in line with Government guidelines

Single entrance and exit points to the pubs

One in, one out system for pubs with smaller toilet space

Introduction of single-use recyclable paper menus

All condiments removed from tables and replaced with ramekins when requested

Cutlery taken to customers by team members

Increased cleaning regime, with focus on high touch points

No standing at the bar, and drinks instead provided by table service in the bar area

Pre-book a table

Check menus online in advance

Pay by card

Use the sanitisation points regularly to minimise the chances of infection

Westgate United Services Club

The club will be reopening on Saturday, Jul 4 at noon. Covid 19 guidelines will be fully implemented for the safety of patrons and staff.

A one way and queuing system inside the club will be in operation.There will also be no standing at the bar after being served.

The upstairs room will be open to allow the social distancing rule to be observed. Premier league and cup football will be shown on the TV screens. In the interest of safety any person not adhering to Covid 19 guidelines will be asked to leave.

Wetherspoon (Margate and Ramsgate)

Wetherspoon says social distancing measures will result in the employment of two full time staff per pub, slightly more for bigger pubs, who will regularly clean surfaces and touch points throughout the pubs.

Royal Victoria Pavilion will have screens at the till point. There will also be screens to create seating areas where it is not possible to separate the tables to the social distancing requirement.

Wetherspoon will provide gloves, masks and protective eyewear. Employees can elect whether to wear them or not, subject to government guidelines.

There will be an average ten hand sanitiser dispensers around the pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use.

Every employee will have to complete and sign a daily health assessment questionnaire to confirm that they are fit to work. This will include having their temperature taken using a digital thermometer.

Dedicated staff will monitor the pub at all times in order to maintain social distancing standards and there will be a member of staff on the door at peak times.

The pub will use one entrance with a separate exit door if possible. Customer entry and exit will be marked out by floor stickers and/or barriers and there will be clear printed information providing guidance to customers as they enter the pub.

The pub will have a member of staff working full time (two staff per pub to cover all opening hours) to sanitise all the contact points during opening hours.

These will include door handles, allergen information screens, card payment machines and hand rails.

Customers will be asked to use the Wetherspoon order and pay app, wherever possible, or pay at the bar using a credit/debit card and contactless, although cash will be accepted.

Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app they will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.

Food will be delivered to the table by a member of floor staff. The pub will also offer a slightly reduced menu and will provide sachets (ketchup, mayonnaise, salt pepper etc), rather than their usual condiment bottles.

All staff will receive a full briefing and training on the new way of running the pub.

Chris Whitbourn, manager at Royal Victoria Pavilion, said: “At present the government have not confirmed any reopening date for pubs. However, it is important that we are prepared for any announcement.

“We have spent a number of weeks consulting with staff who work in our pubs, as well as area managers in order to draw up our plans. The safety of staff and customers is paramount.”

The Kitchen CT9, Cliftonville

The Kitchen is getting ready to open its doors and has a number of measures in place.

Run by Ann Newstead and husband Roarke, The Kitchen can usually serve 30 covers. Reorganisation means it may still be possible to do this but if people come in as singles rather than groups it would reduce capacity to as low as five covers.

There are screen barriers, a hand sanitiser station at the front and the tables are spread out for distancing.

Razor’s Edge barbers, Cliftonville

Reopening July 4. Customers need to wear a facemask unless they have a medical condition (proof required) or are children under 5.

Maximum two clients in the shop at any time. There will not be a beard shave service although beard shaping may be possible.

One in one out system. Hand sanitiser on entrance and minimal belongings to be brought inside. Toilet facilities not available. Appointments only, phone 01843 292231.

The Tenth cafe at Manston Golf Centre

The Tenth will reopen on July 4.

Golf centre boss Michael Humphries said: “We would like to thank all of our visitors who have been so patient so far in waiting for this. As well as following all the government social distancing recommendations we will be creating a new outdoor seating area with table service available and remote ordering options via smart phones.

“This follows the successful reopening of the majority of the golf centre throughout May and June – initially the golf course reopened on May 13, followed by the popular TopTracer driving range on Saturday 16. With hand sanitiser in every range bay and entrance/exit point we have created a safe environment for all golfers and leisure users – the driving range has had extra large bay dividers fitted, a new one way system to avoid golfers crossing with each other and even free stylus pens provided to enable “hands free” operation of the TopTracer screens.

“Rascal Bay adventure golf has also now reopened, with various changes for customer safety. An online booking system ensures all visiting groups are evenly spread out, hand sanitiser is available in every hole, balls and putters are disinfected and sanitised overnight before being reused, and any contact points have been removed for the time being – such as raft pulleys and pirate ship bell.

“All of the measures implemented have proved exceptionally popular with all concerned.”

The Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

The July 4 date will not see the opening of The Palace Cinema just yet.

Co-owner Corinna Downing said: “The Palace currently plans to reopen in September, when hopefully there’ll be lots of new films to show, the virus will be more under control and we can welcome everyone back comfortably and safely.

“More than 300 people responded to our Reopening the Palace Audience Survey, the majority saying they’d return with Covid-secure measures in place. We have a lovely old listed building which doesn’t lend itself to social distancing, but we could reduce seats to approx. 1/3 capacity per show, and introduce deep cleaning, increased staffing and training, PPE, Perspex screens etc. We’d be glad to do it, sooner than September if possible.

“For now, mindful of the possibility of a ‘second wave’ and looking after not only the health of our staff and audiences but also the Palace’s long-term future, we’re sorry that the doors must stay closed.”

Dreamland Margate

The relaxed restrictions, which have also given the opening go ahead to theme parks, will not mean the reopening of Dreamland.

The park will not be operating the rides this year although an events programme may still take place. Many events have been rescheduled to 2021.

The 2020 closure has meant redundancy notices being given to 52 employees.