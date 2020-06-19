Thanet breweries launch charity beer to support hospitality workers

Thanet breweries have joined forces to create a charity beer designed to help people in the hospitality sector that have been affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Northdown Brewery based in Margate and Wantsum Brewery of St Nicolas-At-Wade have joined the international All Together campaign and monies raised from sales go directly to Hospitality Action – a UK charity established in 1837 that supports the industry and its employees through challenging times, and in this case those affected by Covid 19.

Isle suppliers and designers have all donated time and materials to help produce the IPA which is a big bold and juicy IPA which brewers have described as “a citrus hit on the nose, smooth and light to drink. Delicious.”