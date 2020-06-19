Thanet breweries launch charity beer to support hospitality workers

Thanet breweries have joined forces to create a charity beer designed to help people in the hospitality sector that have been affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Northdown Brewery based in Margate and  Wantsum Brewery of St Nicolas-At-Wade have joined the international All Together campaign and monies raised from sales go directly to Hospitality Action – a UK charity established in 1837 that supports the industry and its employees through challenging times, and in this case those affected by Covid 19.

Isle suppliers and designers have all donated time and materials to help produce the IPA which is a big bold and juicy IPA which brewers have described as “a citrus hit on the nose, smooth and light to drink. Delicious.”

The label was created by Margate designer Michael Goodson
Master Brewer Jonny Spanjar says they are proud to be one of just 16 breweries nationally to create the one-off ale. He said: “We are proud to be part of a worldwide beer collaboration to give a helping hand to one of many industries decimated by the pandemic. Bringing the craft brewing community all together is such a positive way to help the industry. Great beer brewed by the few to help the many.”
Master brewers Katie and Jonny Spanjar
He added: “We would like to thanks Pauls Malt & Lallemand Yeast, and to Morrow Brothers Packaging and to Margate artist and designer Michael Goodson for the artwork and to our collaborators at Wantsum Brewery. Snap yourself with a can add the following hashtags  northdownbrewery  wantsumbrewery  alltogetherbeer to your instagram posts or email us as we will be creating a montage of all of the pictures received – thanks for your support.”

All Together will available to buy from both breweries and  Northdown is open for sales tomorrow (Saturday, 20 June) from 1pm – 3pm at their unit at Westwood Industrial Estate, Unit J1CA, Channel Rd, Margate CT9 4JS.

