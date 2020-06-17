Broadstairs College students host instagram exhibition to celebrate projects created during lockdown

Time spent in lockdown has led to a flourish of creativity across the isle and for art students studying at Broadstairs College the challenging conditions have not only informed their work but also now fill exhibition space.

Different Space will exhibit on Margate Festival’s Instagram until Friday (June 19). The show features Art & Design and Creative Media students from Level 2 and Level 3 and showcases a range of media including painting, photography, graphic design, video and drawing.

Students were limited to some resources due to homeworking conditions but the budding creatives used their ingenuity and passion to create their projects and respond to the crisis.

Jemma Rutherford studied Creative Media and says the lockdown inspired her to find beauty in shattered moments. She said: “In these difficult times we need to spread some light with all the suffering that is going on around us. Quarantine has shown me that even being in the house there is a way to find beauty in shattered moments.”

Other students created work responding to current issues such as mental health, dementia, grief, celebrity, lockdown, and body issues. Art & Design student, Georgia Broad’s Hall of Fame explores modern celebrity culture. She said: “I have made an attempt to depict the toxic nature of celebrity culture by portraying individuals in different scenarios, either at events, captured by paparazzi or mugshots.”

Some students due to hold an exhibition with the Dreamland Heritage Trust celebrating the park’s centenary will also exhibit their work on Instagram via the Margate Festival handle @margatefestival

Creative Industries at Broadstairs College teaches courses for 16+ students in Art & Design, Creative Media, Music and Performing Arts at Level 1 through to Level 3. Alongside traditional media of painting, printmaking and sculpture, students are also introduced to photography, both digital and darkroom, video and new media arts.

