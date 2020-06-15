Police tape off area by Margate flats after man discovered with head injuries

A man had been found with head injuries near to Biddenden Close in Margate today (June 15).

An area by flats in the road, across from St Anthony’s school, has been taped off.

Officers were first called to a report of a disturbance in St Anthony’s Way shortly before 11am.

Officers attended and the injured man was found nearby. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.