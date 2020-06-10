Police appeal following Palm Bay Co-op burglary

Kent Police is appealing for information following the theft of cigarettes and alcohol from a Palm Bay supermarket.

It was reported that shortly after midnight (June 9/10), two men damaged the main door to the Co-op and around 25 bottles of alcohol, as well as a quantity of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes were stolen from inside the store.

A light blue vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the burglary and officers would like to speak to anyone who might have information about either the vehicle or the stolen goods.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/97478/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org