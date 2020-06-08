Fire crews on the scene of Birchington flat blaze

Six fire engines and the height vehicle are currently on the scene of a flat blaze in Birchington this morning (June 8).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is responding to the fire in a flat within a three-storey building in Ethelbert Road following an emergency call at 7.24am.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets and main jets to tackle the fire.

Update 9:35am: The fire, which was on the second and third floors or a three-storey block of flats, is now out, and crews are damping down any remaining hot spots.

KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team is on the scene to support residents impacted by the incident, and one man with minor burns has been handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.