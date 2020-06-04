Groups dispersed in Broadstairs and Margate and teen arrested for ‘nunchucks’ weapon possession

Thanet police officers dispersed three large groups of people at Viking Bay and Margate beach on Tuesday (June 2) and one 15-year-old arrested for carrying nunchucks – a martial arts weapon of two sticks connected by a short chain – yesterday.

On twitter Thanet police said: “Town Beat officers dispersed three large groups from Viking Bay and Margate main sands, none were from the local area. Sent packing with the proverbial sand flea in their ears.”

The 15-year-old was arrested after officers spoke to a group gathered on the Harbour Arm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers on patrol in Broadstairs on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 3 spoke to a group of people on the Harbour Arm shortly after 2pm.

“A bag found next to where the group was standing was searched and a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

“He remains in custody.”