Pupils enjoy return to Newington Primary School

Children and parents have been welcomed back to Newington Community Primary in Ramsgate as the first week of the return to school programme is underway following the easing of coronavirus restrictions on June 1.

A message from the school on Monday afternoon said: “We’ve had a fantastic first morning back in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6. Thank you to all of the families who have dropped off children this morning whilst observing social distancing.”

Families are being kept up to date with school activities via regular official social media postings. Reception teachers posted. “Reception children have been versatility champions. As well as discussing our core value of the term (versatility), they’ve also been practising their sounds, improving their writing and enjoying their Plan, Do, Review, with Miss Wheatley.”

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes said: “The whole system that has been introduced bedded in well.

“There has been a lot of planning and preparation by our Newington team to ensure the safety of our children, families and staff. We are a school and it is good to have our pupils back and learning.

“During the lockdown our boys and girls have received structured learning and activities in a wide range of subjects designed to keep them engaged with their education and help them remain connected to the very strong community feeling we are proud to have at Newington. Those pupils who are remaining at home are continuing with this learning programme which is effective, challenging and fun.”

A range of the rules introduced by the school for the safe return of its pupils, the organisation of the day and what is expected of parents dropping off and picking up children has been sent to families via the Newington newsletter which is updated regularly. It is also on the school’s website under the heading ‘newsletters’.

Happy children at work and play have been photographed and posted on the school’s official social media platform and comments from parents were positive from the start.

One said:” Thank you for making us feel safe and welcome. That smile on my daughters face reassures me I made the right decision.”

Another added: “Thank you, it felt very comfortable this morning, you have all done amazing,” while a further message reads:” Well done Newington staff for all the hard, and thoughtful work that you have put in for the sake of your pupils. That’s what makes your school so special.”