The Margate School gains £35,000 Arts Council funding

A Margate art school has been awarded £35,000 from the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund.

The funding will allow The Margate School, based in the former Woolworths in the High Street, to pay six local artists, who have lost work opportunities because of the Covid-19 crisis.

They will be working in three different artist areas resulting in a curated online exhibition. Apart from a fee of £3,000 for each artist, the six will receive some technical support and be offered an online course in curatorial practice as part of the support package.

The Margate School is now looking to recruit six local artists collaborating with the School to research and curate three different projects online:

Thanet Young Artists, current work of Thanet school children.

Christopher Alexander (former head of Art at the original Margate art school) and his students.

Contemporary works of diverse local artists, established and emerging.

Artists will also benefit from professional development and technical support. The aim is to support local artists who find themselves in dire straits because of the current crisis and to help create a positive legacy for Margate.

The Margate School (TMS) is a not-for-profit independent post-graduate liberal art school which has been based in the High Street since May last year and has May 2019 and has supported 50 artists, 150 community events and attracted 12,000 visitors.

Arnold Schwartzman OBE RDI, Patron of The Margate School, said: “We are grateful to the Arts Council England to fund this important project. It is good news for Margate and demonstrates how The Margate School takes its strapline ‘a School in and for Margate’ seriously.“

Deadline for applications is June 7. For details email info@themargateschool.com