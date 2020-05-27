Litter-picking resident’s joy at newly installed public bin at memorial garden

A public bin has been installed at the war memorial gardens in Margate following a plea from a resident.

Lynn Jackson has spent the last three weeks clearing rubbish and dog mess from the site in Trinity Square in an effort to keep it clean.

The seamstress then made an appeal to district councillor Rob Yates which has resulted in the new bin being installed.

She said: “I litter picked twice a week and the initial clean up was two large bags of rubbish my local refuse team took away. There were lots of tins and bottles. This week there was only one large bag, but there were signs of human faeces over the wall of Trinity Square car park.

“I logged the rubbish and the need for two bins initially on the Thanet council website. I posted on Facebook and a lovely lady suggested I email Cllr Robert Yates which I did and he said he would look into it. Yesterday a lovely Trinity Square resident messaged me to say the bin had been installed.”

Cllr Yates added: “I am very happy that the staff at Thanet District council have responded so quickly to this issue. I would like to personally thank Lynn for keeping the area clean and tidy. I hope residents with dogs will now use this new facility.”