Westgate resident Edith `Sarah` Allen celebrates 101st birthday

A celebration has been held at St Michael’s Care Home in Westgate to mark resident Edith `Sarah` Allen’s 101st birthday.

Originally born in London, Sarah moved to Whitstable in 1959. She is widowed and has four children – sons David, Mike and Bob and daughter Liz – and 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Sarah’s previous occupation was a seamstress and she also worked on Spitfires.

She is a qualified and experienced tailor, with her family remembering her always having her sewing machine out. Sarah later ran a well-known dress boutique in Whitstable called Charms until she was 75-years-old.

Sarah enjoys a sing a long and a chat and has a good sense of humour, say home staff.

Staff member Millie Parton said: “During these difficult times and with families unable to visit, her day was made that little bit more special.

She had WhatsApp Video phone Calls, a pamper session in the garden whilst enjoying a cheeky gin and lemonade all finished off with birthday cake and chocolates.”

In the year Sarah was born (1919)

King George V was on the throne and David Lloyd George was PM, leading a coalition government.

3 January – Soldiers blockade Folkestone harbour in a successful protest against being returned to France. This month, other mutinies take place in France and across England.

January -The Paris Peace Conference opens in France, with delegates from 27 nations present for meetings at the Palace of Versailles; Lloyd George attends as one of the “Big Four.”

27 February – marriage of Princess Patricia of Connaught to Commander The Hon. Alexander Ramsay, the first royal wedding at Westminster Abbey since the 14th century

28 June – Treaty of Versailles signed, formally ending World War One.

July – Peace Day: victory parades across Britain celebrate the end of World War One

October – creation of the “Mobile Patrol Experiment”, the forerunner of the Metropolitan Police Service’s Flying Squad.

1 October – Women’s Royal Naval Service disbanded.

11 November – first Remembrance Day observed with two minutes silence at 11am

15 December – meat rationing ends