Westgate resident Edith `Sarah` Allen celebrates 101st birthday

A celebration has been held at St Michael’s Care Home in Westgate to mark resident Edith `Sarah` Allen’s 101st birthday.
Originally born in London, Sarah moved to Whitstable in 1959. She is widowed and has four children – sons David, Mike and Bob and daughter Liz – and 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Sarah’s previous occupation was a seamstress and she also worked on Spitfires.
She is a qualified and experienced tailor, with her family remembering her always having her sewing machine out. Sarah later ran a well-known dress boutique in Whitstable called Charms until she was 75-years-old.
Sarah enjoys a sing a long and a chat and has a good sense of humour, say home staff.
Staff member Millie Parton said: “During these difficult times and with families unable to visit, her day was made that little bit more special.
She had WhatsApp Video phone Calls, a pamper session in the garden whilst enjoying a cheeky gin and lemonade all finished off with birthday cake and chocolates.”
In the year Sarah was born (1919)
King George V was on the throne and David Lloyd George was PM, leading a coalition government.
3 January – Soldiers blockade Folkestone harbour in a successful protest against being returned to France. This month, other mutinies take place in France and across England.
January -The Paris Peace Conference opens in France, with delegates from 27 nations present for meetings at the Palace of Versailles; Lloyd George attends as one of the “Big Four.”
27 February – marriage of Princess Patricia of Connaught to Commander The Hon. Alexander Ramsay, the first royal wedding at Westminster Abbey since the 14th century
28 June – Treaty of Versailles signed, formally ending World War One.
July – Peace Day: victory parades across Britain celebrate the end of World War One
October – creation of the “Mobile Patrol Experiment”, the forerunner of the Metropolitan Police Service’s Flying Squad.
1 October – Women’s Royal Naval Service disbanded.
11 November – first Remembrance Day observed with two minutes silence at 11am
15 December – meat rationing ends
Leave a Reply