True Recruitment and Training: Covid-19 – Establishing a return to work plan

Samantha Cox, from Margate, runs True Recruitment Ltd. She has previously worked with employability projects for training providers including helping young people with barriers such as poor mental health and learning difficulties.

At True Recruitment and Training, we have an experienced team available to provide comprehensive support with developing a return to work plan, adapting working arrangements, communicating with employees and provide training following COVID 19. There are new legal requirements in place that Employers must follow to ensure the safety of their workforce and we are here to advise and direct to keep Companies Compliant with the new guidelines.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (commonly known as the furlough scheme) is due to end in its current form on June 30 with an amended extension until October, and so organisations need to start thinking about what happens next.

Employers need to plan now for a staged return to the workplace.

This will include a Health and Safety Risk Assessment to meet with HSE new regulations, if this is not carried out before staff return to the workplace, the Employer can be fined or their business sanctioned.

Employers who fail to complete their risk assessments or put the appropriate safety measures in place will face serious penalties, including fines, prosecutions and sanctioning of their businesses.

Research has shown that 2 in 5 workers do not feel confident or safe to return to the workplace so a COVID 19 Risk Assessment will be imperative to discuss and document any reasonable work place adjustments that need to be made.

These need to be carried out before returning to work

This should also be followed up by a WRAP – Work Return Action Plan. This Document will support you and your employee’s well being and you will be able to signpost them if they need any other support services outside the work place.

Our Service includes (With social distancing in mind)

COVID Risk Assessments for Health and Safety and Employees return to the workplace

Return to work action plans, HR advice

Government and HSE Compliant

Dealing with redundancies and related issues once the furlough scheme ends

Managing holidays, sickness and other absences.

