Tree gift for Windmill Community Gardens

The Isle of Thanet Tree and Woodland Initiative (ITTWI) has donated its last tree of the season to the Windmill Community Gardens.

The Mirabelle Plum, which produces a heavy crop of golden fruit, was planted in the garden earlier this month. The ITTWI team were gifted some donated tools to replace ones destroyed in an arson attack at Dane Valley allotments in April.

The Windmill Community Gardens is an outdoor environmental community food growing project in the heart of Margate.

The project has been running for 15 years and is a service wing of Millmead Children’s Centre. The community site grows veggies, fruit and flowers, has a wildlife pond and orchard and a forest garden where the donated tree was planted.