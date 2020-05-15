Choir goes virtual to keep on singing during coronavirus restrictions

A Thanet choir has relaunched online while members are unable to meet up physically and it is now opening it’s doors to everybody.

The choir, formally Kent Show Choir – now temporarily known as QuaraSing Virtual Choir due to the ‘quarantine’ restrictions- is a fun, community choir for all abilities.

There is no audition required, no need to read sheet music and no need to be able to confidently sing. The aim is to build your technique, skills, range and confidence, in a fun, informal environment.

In the past the choir, based in Ramsgate, has been named in the top 10 choirs in Kent and has performed all over the county, singing at events, weddings and performing shows. The choir is made up of people from all walks of life, from performers and school teachers, to retirees and cleaners, and everything in between. It is like one huge family and a highlight of most people’s weeks.

It is run by Heidi Moran, who is a performing arts teacher, originally from London and now living and teaching in Thanet.

She said: “I set up the choir almost 10 years ago, to allow everybody access to choir singing and performing. It doesn’t matter how experienced or confident you are, if you love to sing, then this is the place for you. I have made many amazing friends over the years, some of my closest in fact, and the pride you feel when you all perform together is second to none.”

When able to meet in person, the choir also has junior and teen branches, who have performed at Disneyland Paris and have the opportunity to take vocal exams. They will soon be launching QuaraSing Kids, so that younger ones can also get involved virtually with singing during the restrictions.

The sessions consist of vocal warm ups, exercises and then learning a complete song, with some harmonies and even some basic moves. The songs range from musicals to pop classics and each week you get the material in advance with song words and a link to listen to the song in preparation, after, there is access to the music parts to rehearse what you have learnt.

Don’t panic if you are shy, nobody else can hear you singing, so you can let loose and have fun.

Singing is proven to have a positive effect on health and mental wellbeing and the group is also a brilliant way to socialise and meet new people. They have a Facebook group type forum to allow members to chat and give each other advice.

Before lockdown the physical meetings were £5 a week, including tea/coffee and cake. They are not charging a set fee for the virtual sessions as they know everybody is in different financial situations, so are running them for free and having a pay what you want system.

The sessions are currently on Wednesday evenings at 6pm and are running through Zoom.

If you want to find out more, or want to book a space, contact them via the Facebook link at https://www.facebook.com/quarasingchoir/